Little Caesars Pizza Coming To Colombia

Detroit, Michigan based Little Caesars Pizza announced today that it is opening its first two stores in Colombia, to be located in the Suba area of Bogotá’s far north side near the Autopista Norte, the main north-south artery leading to the northern suburbs of Chia and Cajicá. The restaurants in Colombia are owned and operated by LCPZ Colombia S.A.S., part of the Pequeño Caesarmex family of companies, which also owns and operates Little Caesars locations in Mexico, Puerto Rico, and the Dominican Republic.

Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world based on quantity of active locations, and currently operates in 27 countries and territories, including Peru and Chile in South America. The chain currently seeks franchisees to expand into other markets such as Ecuador and Jamaica.

“As we continue to expand our global footprint, we are thrilled to bring Little Caesars Pizza to Colombia,” said Paula Vissing, Senior Vice President of International for Little Caesars Pizza. “The pizza market is expected to grow nearly 20 percent in Latin America over the next several years, and Colombia represents a very important new market for us in the region. We are excited to have the opportunity to partner with LCPZ Colombia to introduce the brand in Bogotá.”

Little Caesar’s operating model blends made to order pizzas with having the most popular choices made and ready to go with no wait. The menu in Colombia will feature several large pizzas including pepperoni, cheese and ham. Other offerings include a Hawaiian pizza (practically obligatory in Colombia) and the 4-N-1 pizza, which has four topping combinations on the same pizza: cheese; pepperoni; pepperoni and Italian sausage; and pepperoni, green pepper and ham. Chicken wings and Little Caesars signature Crazy Bread will also be available. All pizzas on the menu are large, measuring 36 centimeters in diameter. The San Cipriano, Suba location will also feature a drive-thru pick-up window where customers can pick up items without leaving their cars. The second location is in the Prado Veraniego, Suba neighborhood.

Taking health conditions into account, Little Caesar’s pizzas are baked in 245-degree centigrade (475 f) ovens and only handled with sanitized tools after baking. Around the world, the chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning frequently touched surfaces including door handles, countertops, phones, and cash registers. The new stores will also have plexiglass shields on the counter, require face coverings for crew members, and enforce social distancing in lobby areas.

Over the past several years, Little Caesars Pizza has increased its international presence by opening restaurants in Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Canada, the Caribbean, and Asia Pacific. In 2019, Little Caesars opened in Spain, India, and Barbados.

Little Caesars was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant by Macedonian American entrepreneur and professional baseball player Mike Ilitch. Ilitch, who died in 2017 was an active philanthropist and used Little Caesar’s in his efforts by feeding the hungry and providing food during natural disasters. Ilitch was also active in supporting veterans and social causes. In 2014 it was revealed that Ilitch had quietly paid the rent of civil rights pioneer Rosa Parks until her death, allowing her to live in a safer part of Detroit after she had been attacked in a robbery.

