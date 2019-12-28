Arturo José Galindo Andrade Appointed Co-Director Of Colombia’s Central Bank

Colombia’s President Iván Duque Márquez announced yesterday, from his Twitter account, the appointment of University of Los Andes economist Arturo José Galindo Andrade as the new co-director of the Banco de la República, Colombia’s Central Bank, replacing José Antonio Ocampo.

“I have appointed the prestigious economist Arturo José Galindo as co-director of the Banco de la República. Galindo has more than 25 years of experience in the design and implementation of economic policies and was an advisor to the Government of Colombia and Senior Economist of the @BancoRepublica,” Duque wrote in his account.

The president explained that the new co-director “holds a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. In the @el_BID (Interamerican Development Bank) he held the positions of Chief Economist for the Andean Region and Head of the Strategic Planning and Development Effectiveness divisions. ”

The new co-director has extensive experience in economic policy with a particular focus on macroeconomic issues, economics of the financial system and capital markets, and economic development.

In the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) Galindo also served as manager in charge of the Department of Strategic Planning and Development Effectiveness and economist in the Department of Economic Research. During his time at this institution, he contributed to the development of policies, strategies, corporate processes and projects aimed at strengthening the work of the IDB in its support for the development of Latin America and the Caribbean.

In addition, he has been a professor at the universities of the Andes and Rosario, and has published several articles on macroeconomic and financial issues, in prestigious international academic journals.

